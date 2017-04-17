After Brexit and Donald Trump, the French elections are up next. Here is all you need to know

A man looks at campaign posters of the 11th candidates who are running in the 2017 French presidential election, in Saint Andre de La Roche, near Nice, France, April 10, 2017. (REUTERS File Photo) A man looks at campaign posters of the 11th candidates who are running in the 2017 French presidential election, in Saint Andre de La Roche, near Nice, France, April 10, 2017. (REUTERS File Photo)

On April 23 and May 7, French voters head to the polls to elect a new President.

The French elections coming up in a week are going to be one of the most closely watched by the world as it would be a gauge of the international populism tide and moreover, the fate of the European Union as we know it hangs upon it. The presidential race is ongoing, with campaigning that kicked off on April 10 and is set to end on the night of April 21. Here is the picture you need to see:

The competition has been intensifying between National Front’s Marine Le Pen and the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron — both frequently referred to as political outsiders — for the first round of elections on April 23, the results of which will be announced on the same day at 8 PM. Polls suggest that the two will be neck-to-neck in the first round. Both these candidates have been displaying clear and tightening leads over the extreme leftist, Jean-Luc Melenchon, whose support has surged off late, and the scandal-ridden Republican candidate, Francois Fillion.

If no candidate gets more than 50 per cent of the vote, which is required to be elected president and unlikely to be procured, given that there are 11 candidates in the initial race, then the leading two candidates would go through a runoff election on May 7. The opinion polls also indicate a record low turnout on cards — that only about 65% of the eligible voters plan on voting and about half of them could be unsure about whom to vote for.

Muddled prospects with no clear favorites:

FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election, from L-R, Francois Fillon, the Republicans political party candidate, Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party candidate, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !), Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows five candidates for the French 2017 presidential election, from L-R, Francois Fillon, the Republicans political party candidate, Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party candidate, Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !), Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

A French president can serve a maximum of two five-year terms. Like his Republican predecessor Nikolas Sarkozy, the outgoing president with a Socialist background, Francois Hollande, would have served for a single term only. The incumbent, amid his dismal single-digit approval ratings, opted not to recontest.

There is a very strong chance that neither of the traditional center-right or center-left political parties that dominated French politics since the 1950s will be qualifying for the follow up election round on May 7. By various reports, the French electorate is disillusioned by increasingly indistinguishable Socialist and Republican presidents who are being perceived as failures at delivering on voter promises. Unemployment has been persistently over 10 per cent, economic stagnation coupled with limited growth in employment opportunities have shifted attention and support towards the fringe political spectrum. Another prominent question after Brexit, is regarding the future of France’s relationship with the European Union.

The leading four candidates

One week before the first round elections, the situation is unprecedented and bewildering with four candidates coming in almost neck to neck and a large section of France’s voters feeling undecided.

François Fillon speaks to supporters after the primary result is announced [Reuters image]Francois Fillon, the 63-year-old Republican politician and former Prime Minister under Sarkozy (2007-2012), had positioned himself as the more traditional alternative to the Marine Le Pen’s divisive, racial politics by building his platform as a trustee of the traditional French conservatism in a country jostling with identity and culture issues amidst the refugee influx and terror attacks that have shaken the populace since 2015. An archetypal French conservative politician, he typically appeals to the rural, Catholic right population. Economically, his liberal policies have a radical, Thatcherite approach of cutting taxes and public spending, slashing public sector jobs, increasing the retirement age and breaking up trade union powers.

But Fillon’s promising political fortunes liquidated somewhat dramatically when nepotism allegations broke out in February that his wife and two children had been paid 900,000 Euros from government money for make-believe official work that they did not do. In spite of his steadfast denial of the allegations, the damage to his popularity has been done and likely benefited Le Pen’s far right populist front and a part of his conservative voter base could be siphoned by it.

In this Feb.5, 2017 file photo, French far-right leader presidential candidate Marine Le Pen acknowledges applause in Lyon, central France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) In this Feb.5, 2017 file photo, French far-right leader presidential candidate Marine Le Pen acknowledges applause in Lyon, central France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Marine Le Pen, whose father Jean-Marie Le Pen, a convicted Holocaust denier, founded the National Front in mid 1970s, has worked to detoxify and distance herself from the party’s old fascist image. The 48-year-old has promised to take France out of Euro — the shared currency — and restore the Franc, followed by making France exit the EU and save it from globalisation. Like Trump, she has vowed to “return power to the people” and declared that the Elysee Palace, President of France’s official residence, would become “the house of the people”. She frequently rallies her supporters over the ‘problem of Islam’ and choice of civilisation that France faced in either recovering their home or uncontrolled immigration through open borders.

The Paris and Nice terror attacks, which have claimed more than 230 lives in the past two years, loom large over the elections and have tilted the issue domain towards Le Pen’s agenda of security, immigration, national identity and Islamism. Much of Le Pen’s “economic nationalism” is about favouring French businesses and social policies prioritising French citizens in housing, education, health and employment.

Pollsters widely indicate that she would qualify for the final round of elections on May 7. If Le Pen is victorious and her proposed policies get carried out, it would constitute a violent rupture, economically and politically, bigger than Brexit and Trump victory, and deal an irrecoverable, symbolic blow to the European Union. It would also put the existing race relations and Muslims in France under additional duress.

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, delivers a speech during a visit at the INRIA in Montbonnot-Saint-Martin, near Grenoble, France, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, delivers a speech during a visit at the INRIA in Montbonnot-Saint-Martin, near Grenoble, France, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Le Pen’s chief competition is the 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron, who is the other frontrunner of two-stage elections and in his own words, “neither from the right, nor from the left”. Macron is a former Rothschild banker, who worked for the Socialist Party as a minister of Finance under President Hollande before but now is avowedly centrist. He has also never been elected to office before, which contributes to his “fresh” appeal. A technocrat, he has also burnished his image as a moderniser, frequently stating in his rallies that he wants to improve the business environment and usher in reforms that facilitate innovation.

Macron’s position is unabashedly pro-European Union and his victory could point towards a centrist, pro-European French politics. Polls have indicated chances of a final win for him in May. Yet, his presidential bid is that of an independent, which has no precedent in the past. “No centrist has ever occupied the Elysée palace, nor any candidate running without the political and logistical backing of one of the traditional left or rightwing parties,” Jon Henley of the Guardian points out.

While Macron has galvanised support among the Parisian elites and young people with his youthful optimism, his detractors see him as an establishment candidate with merely a new cover who doesn’t “stand for anything new”, who may continue the existing, unpopular neo-liberal policies and whose vague policy views could possibly elude both left and right voters.

In this April 9 2017 file photo, French hard-left presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, speaks in Marseille, southern France.(AP Photo/Claude Paris, File) In this April 9 2017 file photo, French hard-left presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon, speaks in Marseille, southern France.(AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

Jean-Luc Melenchon (65) is a Eurosceptic, extreme leftist, firebrand candidate who was once a junior Socialist minister. A charismatic orator, he broke from the Socialist party in 2008. His slick election campaign wherein he speaks to people directly via his popular Youtube channel, along with a shining presence in the two televised debates yet have boosted his popularity in the recent days.

Melenchon is seen as a survivor of the “true spirit of socialism” by some and “the last Communist dinosaur of France” by others, Martin Michelot of the Prague-based EUROPEUM Institute told Foreign Policy. Accordingly, his support for the Chavez regime in Venezuela and Castro brothers in Cuba is also well known. His economic policies include raising the minimum wage and social security benefits, reducing the working week and lowering the retirement age. He also supports closer ties with Russia and a NATO exit for France.

His appeal lies with the disgruntled blue-collar workers to whom Le Pen’s scarecrow politics does not appeal and who are also not content with the Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon. While his pro-industry, EU-referendum promising stance has much in common with Le Pen, his position on Islam and immigration is diametrically different from that of the latter. “At a rally in the southern French city of Marseille on Saturday, Melenchon urged his supporters to pay their respects to the thousands of refugees that have lost their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe,” reported DW.

Overall, no particular candidate can be said to have a definite upper hand with the French electorate and it would be entirely possible any two of the leading four to conceivably break into round two.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd