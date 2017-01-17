After 3 years, search for Malaysian Airlines MH370 ends, with few answers

Latest News
Malaysian Airlines MH370: Crews have finally completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a single trace of the plane.

By: AP | Sydney | Updated: January 17, 2017 11:49 am
MH370, MH370 flight, Malaysian flight, Missing MH370, Malaysian airlines, Boeing 777, MH370 wreckage, mh370, mh370 missing airplane, mh370 search operations, mh370 search hunt, mh370 Underwater drone, mh370 drone search, mh370 missing aircraft, missing malaysian aircraft, MH 370 plane, world news The Malaysian airline MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board. (Source: Reuters)

After nearly three years, the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has ended in futility. Crews have finally completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a single trace of the plane.

The Joint Agency Coordination Center in Australia said Tuesday that the search had officially been suspended after crews finished their fruitless sweep of the 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) search zone west of Australia.

The end of the hunt raises the prospect that the world’s greatest aviation mystery may never be solved. For the families of the 239 people on board, the suspension of the search is particularly bitter following a recent acknowledgment by officials that they had been looking for the plane in the wrong place.

