After suspending $2 bn security assistance, Bill introduced in US House to end non-defence aid to Pak

Congressmen Mark Sanford from South Carolina and Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who introduced the legislation, said the bill will prohibit the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) from sending American taxpayer money to Pakistan. Congressmen Mark Sanford from South Carolina and Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who introduced the legislation, said the bill will prohibit the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) from sending American taxpayer money to Pakistan.

In another setback to Pakistan, a bill was on Tuesday introduced in the US House of Representatives to end non-defence aid to Islamabad as it “provides military aid and intelligence” to terrorists. The bill sought that the amount be redirected to infrastructure projects in the US. Congressmen Mark Sanford from South Carolina and Thomas Massie from Kentucky, who introduced the legislation, said the bill will prohibit the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) from sending American taxpayer money to Pakistan.

Sanford and Massie said these funds should instead be redirected to the Highway Trust Fund, the account that pays for road infrastructure in the US. The lawmakers alleged that Pakistan “knowingly” provides resources to terrorists. Massie said the US should not funnel money to a government that “provides military aid and intelligence to terrorists”. Also Read: Legislation introduced in US Senate to end aid to Pakistan

The Congressmen added that “this common-sense bill puts America first by reallocating tax dollars to roads and bridges at home instead of funnelling money overseas”. Sanford was quoted by PTI as saying: “When the American people support other nations, our generosity shouldn’t be used to reward terrorists with US taxpayer dollars. Couple this with the fact that the Highway Trust Fund will be USD 111 billion short by 2026, and it simply makes financial sense to repurpose these funds for our infrastructure.”

Senator Rand Paul, who introduced the companion legislation in the Senate, said we fail to protect the country and steward taxpayers’ hard-earned money when we support countries that chant “death to America and burn our flag”. “Let’s bring that money home and use it to help rebuild

our infrastructure instead of giving it to a nation that persecutes Christians and imprisons people such as the doctor that helped us get Osama bin Laden,” he said.

The US, post 9/11, has provided nearly USD 34 billion in aid to Pakistan, including USD 526 million in 2017 alone. The Congressional move comes shortly after the Trump administration suspended nearly $2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan alleging that it is not co-operative in the fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd