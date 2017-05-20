Afghanistan: At least 25 Taliban fighters killed in encounter with security forces in Ghazni city

Representational Image/ REUTERS Representational Image/ REUTERS

At least 25 Taliban fighters were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday when they launched an assault on Ghazni city. In the process. two security officials were also killed. The fighters blew up the district governor’s compound with explosives, said police. Taliban’s spring offensive came at a time when U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis prepares to present recommendations to US President Donald Trump on future troop levels in Afghanistan. Taliban has also attempted to take Kunduz, situated in the country’s north.

For years, Taliban has had a strong presence in Ghazni, but today’s attack was the fiercest by the insurgents, said police chief Aminullah Amerkhi. The militants had also detained some of the police men. The police chief of Waghaz district, Hashim Zwak was wounded during the fighting.

“They put all their effort into it but they could not defeat us,” Zwak told Reuters from a hospital in Ghazni city. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Waghaz district has come under their control, however, heavy fighting was going on in other areas.

“The Taliban put all their pressure on Afghan security forces to take control of at least one district but we fought well and pushed them back,” said the provincial police chief.

