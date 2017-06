(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

At least five people have been killed and four wounded in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan’s Girishk town. According to TOLO news, a suicide car bomber targeted members of a Taliban splinter group headed by Mullah Rasoul in the southern Helmand province.

More details awaited.

