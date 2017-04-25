Afghanistan pitches for efforts to combat terrorism

Shaida Abdali said that the states sponsoring terrorism must be delivered a strong message not to indulge in such acts. (Representational photo) Shaida Abdali said that the states sponsoring terrorism must be delivered a strong message not to indulge in such acts. (Representational photo)

In an oblique reference to Pakistan backing terror groups, Afghanistan on Tuesday pitched for concerted efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure in the region, days after over 140 people were killed in a Taliban attack in an army base in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

“State sponsorship of terrorism has become an old fact. We are hoping and waiting for this ground reality to change,” Afghan envoy Shaida Abdali said at an event here.

He said that the states sponsoring terrorism must be delivered a strong message not to indulge in such acts.

Abdali said that terrorism has badly affected the progress of the entire region and “major players” must come forward to effectively combat the challenge.

“If we continue to use one terrorist group against another, the future is very dark,” he said, adding, “Terrorism is the biggest challenge which is hampering our vision and progress.”

The Afghan envoy said that time has come to revive the India-Afghanistan-US trilateral to address pressing issues facing the region.

He also complimented India for its contribution in reconstruction of Afghanistan.

