Afghanistan: Kandahar governor, UAE ambassador wounded in blast inside guesthouse

The governor of southern Kandahar province and ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been wounded in twin blasts inside the former’s guest house that killed and injured several others. A local security official confirmed that seven people were killed and at least 18 others were wounded in the explosions.

The governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak, who is himself injured, said that UAE ambassador Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, another UAE envoy and the Kandahar governor, Hamayun Azizi, were wounded in the explosion, reports Tolo News. He also said at least four Arabs, who were bodyguards, were among those killed.

According to officials, the explosion happened during a high-level meeting at the guesthouse. The survivors claimed that the explosives had been placed in a couch in the lounge of the guesthouse where the officials had gathered.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident. This comes after a twin blasts rocked Kabul this evening, leaving around 30 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The incident in Dar-ul-Aman area took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the parliament building and another suicide bomber carried out an attack in the same area.