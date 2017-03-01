Kabul twin suicide bombings: At least one dead, dozens injured; Taliban claims responsibility

Smoke rises from a district police headquarters after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP photo) Smoke rises from a district police headquarters after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP photo)

At least one person was killed and dozens injured when two suicide bombers detonated themselves in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday. The first bomber blew up outside the gate of a police station, while the other went off in the eastern part of the city, according to deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry Najib Danish. “A gun battle between police and an unknown number of armed attackers was ongoing,” added Danish. A ministry spokesman had said one person was killed in an attack on an office of the main intelligence agency on the city’s eastern outskirts, while at least 35 people were wounded in a separate attack on a police office in the west of Kabul.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid took responsibility for both the attacks. In January, Taliban bombers had killed more than 30 people and wounded about 70 in twin blasts in a crowded area of the city during the afternoon rush hour. The Taliban has vowed to fight foreign forces and bring down the US-backed government. Afghan government forces have so far struggled to contain the Taliban insurgency since the bulk of NATO soldiers withdrew at the end of 2014.

(with inputs from AP)