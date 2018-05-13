Four killed, several injured after militants attack Afghanistan finance office

Smoke rises from the site of a blast and gunbattle between Afghan security forces and a handful of militants in Jalalabad city on Sunday. (Reuters) Smoke rises from the site of a blast and gunbattle between Afghan security forces and a handful of militants in Jalalabad city on Sunday. (Reuters)

At least four persons were killed and as many as 20 were injured in a gunbattle between security forces and a group of militants in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Nangarhar provincial governor Attahullah Khogyani said the encounter between the two groups broke out following a series of explosions in a building housing the state accounts office. A suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the gate of the finance department while the remaining militants stormed the building, officials said, as quoted by Tolo News. More explosions were heard later coming from inside the building, the official added.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, told Reuters that at least four militants, armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns, are still fighting the police.

No one had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of filing this report.

In January, gunmen attacked an office of aid group Save the Children in Jalalabad, killing at least five people and wounding 25.

