Afghanistan: Helmand suicide bombing kills 13, injures 22

In this picture taken on Sunday, Aug. 27, Afghan army commandos train in the Shorab military camp in Helmand province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo) In this picture taken on Sunday, Aug. 27, Afghan army commandos train in the Shorab military camp in Helmand province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

The death toll in the Afghanistan’s Helmand suicide bombing has climbed to 13. At least 19 other have been reported injured, after a suicide bomber reportedly detonated his explosives near a military vehicle in Afghanistan’s Nawa district of southern Helmand province, reported Tolo news. At least two people were killed and 22 others injured in a suicide bomb attack near a military vehicle in Afghanistan’s Nawa district of southern Helmand province.

According to provincial officials, a suicide bomber exploded himself in front of an armored vehicle in Dopul area of Nawa district. Tolo news quoted spokesman for the provincial governor Omar Zwak as saying that twenty two civilians and military personnel were wounded in the blast while two civilians lost their lives.

No group including Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

