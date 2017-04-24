Afghanistan defence minister, Army chief step down following terror attack on Army base

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani (R) arrives to visit the victims of April 21’s attack on an army headquarters, in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan April 22, 2017. (Photo via Reuters) Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani (R) arrives to visit the victims of April 21’s attack on an army headquarters, in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan April 22, 2017. (Photo via Reuters)

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani accepted the resignations of Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim on Monday confirmed the official Twitter account of the Presidential Palace. The resignations come in the wake of Friday’s terror attack on a military base in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which killed and injured over a 100 soldiers. The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi & Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect. — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) April 24, 2017

Taking responsibility for the attack, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it was retribution for the recent killing of senior Taliban leaders in northern Afghanistan.

The Taliban infiltrated the Army base by disguising as members of the Afghan National Army (ANA). At least 10 militants, possessing suicide vests, opened fire at the unarmed soldiers on entering the camp, reported news agency AFP. Many of them were eating dinner or leaving the mosque after Friday prayers, according to Reuters.

President Ghani, who visited the site on Sunday, condemned the attack as a work of ‘infidels’. He declared Sunday a day of mourning and ordered flags to be flown at half staff.

