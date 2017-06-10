Afghanistan declares national day of mourning after suicide attacks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prays during a peace and security cooperation conference in Kabul, Afghanistan June 6, 2017. (Source: Reuters) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prays during a peace and security cooperation conference in Kabul, Afghanistan June 6, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

The Afghanistan government declared Saturday as a national day of mourning to honour victims of recent terror attacks, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

Scores of people mostly civilians were killed and injured following a string of attacks in capital Kabul, Herat and Khost provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Special prayer sessions will be held in the Presidential Palace mosque and also across the country and the national flag will be flown at half-mast at home and Afghan diplomatic missions abroad, the statement added.

On May 31, 150 people were killed and over 400 other injured in a ghastly suicide attack in Kabul.

This attack was followed by another one on June 3 when three consecutive explosions rocked a funeral also in the capital killing 20 and injuring over 100 others.

