Afghanistan: Car bomb near stadium kills 23, says official

The explosion occurred outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan’s Helmand province (Google Maps) The explosion occurred outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan’s Helmand province (Google Maps)

An official says 12 people have been killed and 40 others wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province’s public health department, in Helmand province said the 12 killed and 40 wounded were received at a hospital in Lashkar Gha Friday. The explosion occurred after celebrations over the Afghan new year were winding down and revellers were on their way home, he added.

