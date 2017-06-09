Afghanistan can only have peace through political solution: US

The US has said that Afghanistan can only have peace through “political solution” and a “military solution” would not help to gain it. “The United States sees Afghanistan in eventually a political solution to try to bring peace,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference on Thursday.

“A military solution would be very difficult to try to bring peace to Afghanistan. It’s been far too long that folks there have been fighting, and we continue to support the Government of Afghanistan,” Nauert said.

