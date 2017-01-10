Kabul twin blasts: At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in explosions, say reports

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers’ offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers’ offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

At least 21 people were reportedly killed and nearly 45 others wounded in twin explosions that rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, news agency AFP quoted officials as saying. According to Sedia Seddiqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, the target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers’ offices. He said the first explosion, which was carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by a car bomb parked near the same site. Taliban spokesperspon Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The official further said that the exact number of casualties remains unclear. The death toll is likely to rise further. Public health ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi only confirmed that three wounded civilians were brought to hospital.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber struck in southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief. The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, said Kemtoz.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz added. A car full of explosives was found nearby. No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack but the Taliban frequently use use suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.

(With inputs from AFP)