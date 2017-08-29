Afghanistan: Blast hits bank in Kabul close to US embassy, at least 1 killed

Kabul blast: No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Kabul blast: No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

At least one person was killed and eight injured in an explosion took rocked Kabul’s famous Massoud Square on Tuesday. Buildings in the area also sustained considerable damage due to the explosion. The public health ministry said at least one person has been killed and eight wounded. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

According to Reuters, the explosion took place in an area close to US embassy in the capital. Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish confirmed that the blast happened at the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch, not far from the embassy. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

The blast occurred around 10:00 am local time on a street lined with banks and shops. The explosion comes a week after United States President Donald Trump committed American soldiers to Afghanistan indefinitely.

More details awaited.

