Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Afghanistan blast: 16 killed, 38 wounded in southern Kandahar province

Security forces were trying to defuse the van in the southern Kandahar province where they had already cleared the area around a bus station.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 22, 2018 6:36:40 pm
Afghanistan blast: No group has immediately claimed responsibility. (File)

At least 16 people were killed and 38 wounded when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, authorities said. Security forces were trying to defuse an explosives-laden van in the southern Kandahar province at the time of the blast. The casualties were high despite the area around a bus station where the van was parked had been cleared.

Provisional governor spokesman Daud Ahmadi, confirming the toll, said that the dead included four security forces personnel. At least five children and 10 members of the security forces were among the wounded. No group has immediately claimed responsibility.

With agency inputs

