Afghanistan: At least 12 dead, many injured in blasts near funeral in Kabul

At least 12 people were killed and many injured on Saturday in Kabul after multiple explosions ripped through the burial services of a victim of violent clashes between Afghan police and protesters a day earlier, according to Reuters. The funeral was being held for the protester, who was the son of Senator Mohammad Alam Izdyar. He was killed during demonstrations while demanding better security in the country.

The latest development comes three days after a truck bombing in Kabul’s diplomatic quarter left 90 people dead and wounded hundreds. It was the deadliest attack in the city since 2001.

More details to follow.

