Afghanistan: 7 villagers killed, 70 kidnapped

Seventy Afghans were abducted from their village along the main highway in the south of the country, and at least seven were killed, police said, accusing the Taliban of the kidnappings.

Around 30 villagers have been released but at least 30 others are missing, Abdul Raziq, the head of Kandahar provincial police told AFP, which was confirmed by officials at the Independent Human Rights Commission in Kandahar and Kabul.

