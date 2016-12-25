Afghanistan: 2 civilians killed in bomb blast, says official

An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province. An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province.

An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Laghman province. Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor, said the attack took place early this morning near a shrine in Mihterlam, the provincial capital.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents routinely use roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and government officials with civilians frequently caught in the crossfire.