Afghanistan: 10 civilians killed in grenade attack

At least 10 civilians were killed and four wounded in a grenade attack in Laghman province of Afghanistan, an official said on Monday.

“Unknown men hurled two hand-grenades into a house in Badpakh district on Sunday evening,” the official said, according to Xinhua news agency.

The motive behind the attack remained unknown.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More than 3,490 civilians were killed and over 7,920 injured in conflict-related incidents across Afghanistan last year, said the UN mission in Afghanistan.