Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss security during Australia visit

Afghanistan’s President is to discuss security and female empowerment during a meeting with Australia’s prime minister.

Ashraf Ghani arrived in the Australian capital, Canberra, late on Sunday on the first Australian visit by an Afghan president.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement the visit reflected a strong bond between the two countries. He says security and female empowerment will be discussed on Monday.

Ghani will meet Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial before he meets with Turnbull.

Australia lost 41 troops in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion in 2001.

