Afghan official: Three civilians killed in bomb blast in Kabul

An Afghan official says at least three civilians have been killed in the capital Kabul after their vehicle was attacked with a sticky bomb.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the victims of the Saturday attack are two female government employees from the water supply department and a small child. A sticky bomb is a type of grenade designed to be attached to a vehicle.

Danish says the driver of the vehicle was wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, 10 insurgents including a Talbian-appointed deputy governor and district chief were killed a day earlier in northern Samangan province, Danish said.

