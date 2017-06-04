Afghan man, Russian boy die at German refugee home

Latest News
The boy's older brother witnessed the scene and was suffering from shock.

By: AP | Berlin | Published:June 4, 2017 9:34 am
An Afghan man attacked a 5-year-old Russian boy at a refugee asylum in southern germany.

Police say that an Afghan man fatally wounded a boy from Russia at a home for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, then died after being shot by officers who had been called to the scene.

The dpa news agency reports that there is no immediate information on what led to yesterday’s incident in Arnschwang, near Regensburg.

The 41-year-old Afghan man also seriously injured the mother of his 5-year-old victim, but she survived. The boy’s older brother witnessed the scene and was suffering from shock.

  1. C
    Christine Young
    Jun 4, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Your headlines make believe that the two died from an outer attack and fails to mention that the boy was killed by the man.,
