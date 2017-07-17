Afghan girls robotics team to compete after visa obstacles

Afghanistan team member Lisa Azizi troubleshoots the team’s robot entry prior to the opening ceremony for the FIRST Global Challenge in Washington, Sunday, July 16, 2017. They will be competing against entrants from more than 150 countries in the international competition. It’s the first annual robotics competition designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Afghanistan team member Lisa Azizi troubleshoots the team’s robot entry prior to the opening ceremony for the FIRST Global Challenge in Washington, Sunday, July 16, 2017. They will be competing against entrants from more than 150 countries in the international competition. It’s the first annual robotics competition designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is attending an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from US President Donald Trump.

The team was the first to be introduced at an opening ceremony Sunday for the three-day high school competition.

They will compete against entrants from more than 150 countries in the FIRST Global Challenge. It’s the first annual robotics competition designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science.

The girls are entering a robot they made that can recognize blue and orange and sort balls into correct locations.

The team was twice rejected for U.S. visas. They arrived in Washington from their hometown of Herat, Afghanistan, early Saturday after Trump’s last-minute intervention to sidestep the visa system.

