Porn star had sex with Donald Trump after Melania gave birth, claims US tabloid

Stephanie Clifford (L) in a photo taken from her Facebook account and Donald Trump (R). (Source: Stormy Daniels/AP) Stephanie Clifford (L) in a photo taken from her Facebook account and Donald Trump (R). (Source: Stormy Daniels/AP)

Amid allegations that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer arranged for a payout to a porn star to hush up her sexual encounter with the US President, American tabloid In Touch on Wednesday published a 2011 interview in which adult film actress Stephanie Clifford confirmed the affair and said it had happened just four months after Melania Trump gave birth.

Clifford told In Touch that she had sex with Trump at his Lake Tahoe, NV, hotel suite in 2006. Clifford also said that Trump had allegedly offered to cast her on The Apprentice, a reality show he hosted at that time. Trump allegedly repeated the promise several times during their brief fling.

“We had really good banter,” Clifford said. “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter,” she told In Touch adding that the sex with Trump was “textbook generic.”

In Touch also claimed that they had corroborated the story with Clifford’s friend Greg Deuschle, who goes by the name of Randy Spears in pornographic films, and her ex-husband, Mike Mosny. The tabloid added that Clifford “took and passed a polygraph test at the time of the interview.”

The story comes close on the heels of The Wall Street Journal’s report last week which alleged that Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen brokered a $130,000 deal with Clifford, who is popularly known by her screen name Stormy Daniels, to prevent her from going public before the 2016 US Presidential elections.

According to the WSJ report published on January 12, Trump met Clifford at a golf event in 2006 — a year after he got married to Melania. Clifford reportedly began talking with ABC News in the fall of 2016 for a story involving an alleged relationship with Trump but agreed to a $130,000 deal to stay silent. Cohen arranged for the payment through Clifford’s lawyer, Keith Davidson, a month before the election, WSJ reported.

Without addressing his role in the negotiations, Cohen said Trump denies any such relationship with Clifford. The porn star has also previously denied the alleged relationship with Trump. Cohen also sent WSJ a statement — signed as “Stormy Daniels” — in which the actress denied receiving “hush money” from Trump. On Friday, the New York Times reported that Clifford had also been in touch with the online magazine Slate. Jacob Weisberg, editor-in-chief of the Slate Group, told the Times that Clifford had told him she had an affair with Trump.

This is not the first time Trump is facing allegations of “hush money.” Days before the 2016 election, WSJ had published a story stating that the National Enquirer — run by Trump-supporter David Pecker — had paid $150,000 to silence former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal about a sexual encounter she allegedly had with Trump a decade ago.

