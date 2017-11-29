US to impose additional sanctions on North Korea, says Donald Trump after ICBM launch

The missile test was condemned by the US, South Korea and the United Nations. (Source: Reuters) The missile test was condemned by the US, South Korea and the United Nations. (Source: Reuters)

Showing concern about the latest test of a new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea.

“Just spoke to President Xi Jinping of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!” Trump tweeted.

North Korea on Wednesday launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile called Hwasong-15, after nearly two months of relative peace. Some experts claim this could put Washington and the entire eastern US seaboard within range.

The missile test was condemned by the US, South Korea and the United Nations. Trump also discussed with South Korea on the possible actions to take against the North. Meanwhile, Vice-President Mike Pence also warned North Korea not to test Trump’s resolve.

Trump also had a conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe said Japan will not back down against any provocation and would maximize pressure on the North in its strong alliance with the US.

Pyongyang, in a special televised announcement moments after it successfully test fired the new ICBM, said the nuclear-capable missile is ‘significantly’ more powerful than any previously tested long-range weapon. This year, North Korea has launched 20 ballistic missiles till now, and today’s launch was third successful test of an ICBM following two launches in July.

