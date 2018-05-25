‘Active shooter’ taken into custody at Indiana middle school

Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody.

By: AP | Updated: May 25, 2018 8:07:02 pm
Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an “active shooter” situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an “active shooter” scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody. It didn’t say whether anyone had been shot or provide any other details. TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses. Noblesville is north of Indianapolis.

