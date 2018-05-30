ABC network cancels ‘Roseanne’ after show’s star Roseanne Barr tweets racial slur

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Roseanne Barr later apologized "for making a bad joke" about Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran to American parents.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 30, 2018 12:07:18 am
roseanne, abc network, roseanne barr, roseanne barr racial comment, us tv show cancelled, roseanne twitter, us news, jarett, chelsea clinton, indian express In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Roseanne” on Friday in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Walt Disney Co’s ABC network cancelled the popular US television comedy “Roseanne” on Tuesday after star Roseanne Barr compared a former Obama administration official to an ape in remarks on Twitter. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement. In a since-deleted comment on Twitter, Barr wrote that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was equivalent to the Islamist political movement “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” Barr, 65, apologized “for making a bad joke” about Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran to American parents.

 

“Roseanne” was ABC’s biggest hit of the 2017-2018 season. The show drew an average of 18.7 million viewers, second only to CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” according to Nielsen data through May 20. Jarrett, through spokesman Jordan Finkelstein, declined to comment.

The original “Roseanne” aired from 1988 to 1997. It featured a blue-collar family, the Conners, with overweight parents struggling to get by and was praised for its realistic portrayal of working-class life. President Donald Trump has latched onto the show’s huge viewership as evidence that his supporters, which include Barr, want shows that speak to their concerns.

