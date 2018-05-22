WATCH VIDEO: A year on, UK remembers Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people

A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain May 23, 2017 (Reuters Photo/File) A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain May 23, 2017 (Reuters Photo/File)

Tuesday marks a year since the Manchester Arena in the UK was bombed during American singer Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring nearly 60. In a suicide attack, the perpetrator had detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) just outside the venue minutes after the singer concluded her performance. Over 20,000 people, many of whom were children, had attended the event that night. Grande, 24. who at the time said the incident had “broken” her, was unharmed.

The bomber, later identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was born and brought up in the country. The Islamic State terror outfit later claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was condemned by leaders across the world. British Prime Minister Theresa May, calling it “appalling”, said it stood out for its cowardice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had condemned it. He had tweeted, “Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.”

Last week, for the first time since the attack, Grande spoke out about the attack. In an emotional interview to TIME, she described it as the “absolute worst of humanity”. She said, “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain… The processing part is going to take forever.”

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful,” she added.

