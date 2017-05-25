A year after Left warned of ‘personality cult’, Pinarayi Vijayan ads fill newspapers again

The advertisement as published today. The advertisement as published today.

Exactly a year after Left leaders were left red-faced after a full page advertisement of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announcing his goals for the state was published in several newspapers, the government has done it again. The ad appeared on the front page of several Delhi-edition newspapers apart from the regional ones in Malayalam.

The ad starts with the tagline “this is just the start of something beautiful” and goes on to state the various achievements of the government in sectors of health, employment, banking, and household needs. It boasts of getting recognised as the ‘Least Corrupt State in India’ by the CMS-ICS and of being awarded the ‘Best Governance Award’ from the Public Affairs Index.

The ad also details the progress on Kochi Metro and the recent job offers given to transgenders. Apart from that, senior citizens have increased benefits. The state government also introduced the Fat Tax in 2017 “that holds companies responsible for the health of their customers.” It also boasts of being open defecation free.

The Left leaders had, last year, sounded a warning against a ‘personality cult’ that was being promoted by Vijayan’s name and face, and had said that was not a practice followed by Communist parties. “The government was sworn in today. How can the government be held accountable before that… We will have to see what it is all about, how it happened,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had said then. The advertisement was published on the day of the swearing-in ceremony last year.

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy had also expressed his displeasure saying the advertisement could have called it the LDF government and not the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

“Instead of saying Vijayan government, it would have been appropriate if the advertisement had said LDF government. Generally, this type of personality cult is not there in the Communist and Left parties. Personality cult should not be encouraged. One need not spend so much money on such advertisements,” he had said.

