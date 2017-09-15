A look at North Korea’s major missile launches, how the world reacted

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the launch of an intermediate-rage missile on Friday. (Photo via AP/File) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the launch of an intermediate-rage missile on Friday. (Photo via AP/File)

Three days after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously approved an eighth set of sanctions against North Korea, Pyongyang on Friday fired an intermediate-range missile eastwards over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean. North Korea’s missile launch drew condemnation from South Korea, the United States, Japan as well as other countries.

South Korea, in response, ordered its military to conduct a live-fire ballistic missile drill. President Moon Jae-in has also called for a National Security Council meeting today. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called the attack a ‘reckless act’, and said the missile “was fired over Japan and put millions of Japanese in duck and cover”. Japan, too, condemned it saying Tokyo will never tolerate North Korea’s “provocative” acts.

Follow LIVE updates

Here are the last three major missile tests conducted by North Korea:

September 3, 2017: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a sixth nuclear test, which the country claimed was an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile. Its state television claimed it was a “perfect success”.

Japan and South Korea, which reported an artificial earthquake before confirming the nuclear test, said it was 10 times more powerful than North Korea’s previous tests.

When Trump was asked if he would attack North Korea, he said, “We’ll see.” He took to Twitter, however, saying, “North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States. North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”

Japan’s Abe, in a statement, said: “Japan’s and the US positions are totally at one. President Trump expressed his strong commitment to defending Japan, saying he was 100 per cent with Japan as an ally.” Abe also called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC, saying it was the need of the hour.

South Korea stepped up its defence following the test. Along with the US, the two countries are expected to deploy more Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile launchers.

China, North Korea’s lone major ally, “strongly condemned” North Korea’s test. In a statement, its foreign ministry said North Korea “has ignored the international community’s widespread opposition, again carrying out a nuclear test. China’s government expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation toward this.” It added, “We strongly urge the DPRK (North Korea) to face the strong will of denuclearisation from the international community, earnestly abide by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, stop taking mistaken actions which worsen the situation and are also not in line with its own interests, and effectively return to the track of solving the problem through dialogue.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned North Korea’s nuclear test. However, he also warned other countries against using military force against the North, saying it is a “road to nowhere” that could lead to a “global catastrophe.” Putin said, “Whipping up military hysteria makes absolutely no sense in this situation.”

India, too, reacted. The External Affiars Ministry said: “We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond. India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India’s national security.”

The North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo via AP) The North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Photo via AP)

August 29, 2017: North Korea launched a intermediate range Hwasong-12 over Japan, which landed 1,800 km east of Hokkaido’s prefecture. According to the Pentagon, the missile reached a height of 500 kilometres. It broke into three pieces when it landed. Calling it a “stern warning” for the US, Kim Jong Un was quoted by the country’s official news agency saying that it shows that the US is within striking distance.

Reacting to the missile launch, the US pledged to increase pressure on North Korea. In a statement, President Donald Trump said: “By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people. The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region.”

Trump reportedly spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for nearly 40 minutes following the launch. Abe said it was “unprecedented, serious and grave threat”, and called for an energency UNSC meeting.

South Korea, who confirmed the launch, said it would take measures to curb the nuclear threat from the North. South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo said, “This ballistic missile launch by North Korea is a serious provocation that not only clearly violates the UNSC’s numerous resolutions but also threatens the safety of the Korean peninsula and world peace. The joint governments of South Korea and the United States will firmly punish North Korea for its missile provocation.”

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces F-15 fighter jets (bottom) conduct an air exercise with U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in the skies above the East China Sea, Japan. (Photo via Reuters) Japan’s Self-Defense Forces F-15 fighter jets (bottom) conduct an air exercise with U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in the skies above the East China Sea, Japan. (Photo via Reuters)

July 28, 2017: North Korea ‘successfully’ tested an ICBM to prove its ability to strike US mainland. Boasting of the country’s ability to strike any location in the US, Jong Un said it could even bring New York into range. He reportedly said the test “is meant to send a grave warning to the US” and demonstrated the North’s ability to launch “at any place and time,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Trump responded saying “all options are on the table”. In a statement, the US President said: “This regime has signalled its contempt for its neighbours, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behaviour. Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”

Later, in a show of force, the US Airforce confirmed the flight of two B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula. The Hwansong-14 rocket, which took off from US’ air base Guam, were joined by Japanese and South Korean fighter jets. Pacific Air Forces commander General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said: “North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability. If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing.”

Japan, after talks with the US, agreed that “the heaviest possible pressure” was necessary on North Korea. “We confirmed that we will closely cooperate in adopting a fresh UNSC (UN Security Council) resolution, including severe measures, and working on China and Russia,” Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said the crisis was “approaching a critical juncture”. It added that it may open the door to peace talks.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, “Regarding the launching of the missiles from North Korea, we stick to the resolutions of the United Nations and we insist on the fact that the North Koreans must respect those resolutions from the United Nations.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd