Meet ‘Lion of London’, the football fan who fought bridge attackers single-handedly

Roy Larner: “I didn’t think of my safety at the time.’” (Source: Independent) Roy Larner: “I didn’t think of my safety at the time.’” (Source: Independent)

Just like the nickname of his favorite club, a defiant football fan has been christened with the title of ‘Lion of London’ for his incredible courage in confronting the three terrorists attackers who attacked the London Bridge on Saturday night.

Roy Larner, a Millwall fan, has also been praised by the British soccer club for `his immense bravery in incredibly terrifying circumstances.’ The club, which has a reputation for violent supporters, in a statement said it “stands together with all other football clubs and organizations in offering its absolute support to those in need following the tragic events of last Saturday night.”

Larner, 47 was at a pub when three attackers with knives barged in and began attacking the guests. “They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,’” Larner told The Sun. “I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘I’m Millwall.’ So they started attacking me,” Larner was quoted as saying to The Sun. While he was fighting single-handedly with the terrorists, his actions allowed the other guests to rush to safety.

In fighting back, Larner was knived eight times in the head, chest, hands and neck. He is now out of the intensive care. While he is on the road to recovery, his friends have gifted him a book titled, “Learn to run”, joking about how instead of thinking about his own safety, he put his life in danger by fighting the terrorists on his own.

A petition has also been launched so that he can be awarded the George Cross medal, the highest award a civilian can receive for showing extreme courage in the face of adversity. A post written on the petition website said: “Roy Larner charged at the terrorists on London Bridge in order to try and stop them and help others escape, he ended up getting himself stabbed multiple times showing great courage and preparing his body for the ultimate self-sacrifice to help others, he should be acknowledged and rewarded for he’s actions.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd