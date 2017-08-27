A district police chief killed in western Afghanistan

Only in Express
Gen. Jialani Abubaker, provincial police chief in Nimroz, said Sunday that Abdul Hakim, Dilaram district police chief, and another district police officer were killed in an ambush

Published:August 27, 2017
An Afghan official says two police officers, including a district police chief, have been killed when their convoy was attacked by militants in western Nimroz province. Gen. Jialani Abubaker, provincial police chief in Nimroz, said Sunday that Abdul Hakim, Dilaram district police chief, and another district police officer were killed in an ambush.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in the province, especially in the Dilaram district where the attack took place. Abubaker said Hakim was returning to duty from the provincial capital Zaranj when he was killed. Dilaram is a remote district about 240 kilometers from Zaranj.

