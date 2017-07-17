A cardinal, a terrace and another scandal for Pope Francis

Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Vatican is putting the former president and treasurer of its children’s hospital on trial on charges they illegally diverted nearly a half-million euros in hospital donations to fund extensive renovations on the retirement home of the former Vatican No. 2.

It’s the latest financial scandal for Pope Francis, who has been trying to clean up centuries of murky business dealings in the world’s tiniest city state. A recent Associated Press investigation uncovered a secret 2014 Vatican probe that found that the hospital’s mission under its past administration had become “more aimed at profit” than patient care. The trial opening Tuesday reveals how some of that money was spent: Former hospital president Giuseppe Profiti has admitted he used the money to renovate the penthouse, but said it was an investment.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App