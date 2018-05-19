Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Afghanistan: Eight killed in blasts at cricket match in Jalalabad

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says around 45 others have been wounded at the sports stadium late Friday night in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

By: AP | Kabul | Updated: May 19, 2018 10:41:15 am
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (Reuters)

An Afghan official says at least eight people have been killed after multiple explosions hit a cricket match in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says around 45 others have been wounded at the sports stadium late Friday night in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. The attack happened as players and hundreds of spectaculars gathered for a nighttime tournament during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khogyani says an investigation is underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

