Japan was hit by a high-intensity magnitude earthquake, measuring 6.4 in the richter scale on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 103 km (64 miles) northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of 64 km (40 miles).

–with inputs from Reuters

