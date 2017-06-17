London tower fire: 58 people missing presumed dead, say police

Emergency workers on a raised platform point at a section of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-story building Wednesday morning. (AP Photo) Emergency workers on a raised platform point at a section of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, Friday, June 16, 2017, after a fire engulfed the 24-story building Wednesday morning. (AP Photo)

At least 58 people, who are missing, are presumed to have died in the Grenfell Tower fire, London police said. “Sadly at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead,” Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters, insinuating the figure could change. Earlier the police figured the death toll at 30.

British Prime Minister Theresa met the families of the victims on Saturday and assured them a total compensation of $6.4 million for emergency costs and for finding homes in nearby locations within three weeks, according to Bloomberg.

Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment block in North Kensington, West London, was set up in 1974. The building was run by Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on behalf of Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council. Construction company Rydon made the refurbishment of the block worth Rs 8.7 million pound and was completed in July 2016. On Wednesday, the apartment tower caught fire, the cause of which has not been established yet.

Condoling the incident earlier, Londor Mayor Sadiq Khan said, “The bad news, I’m afraid, is lots of people died in the fire. There are a lot of brave firefighters and police and ambulance workers. And once it’s safe, they are going to go into the building,” he said while trying to pacify the crowd.”

