Explosion in Belgium’s Antwerp kills 2, injures 14

Emergency rescue personnel attend to the scene where a building has collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium January 15, 2018 in this picture taken from social media. (Photo via Reuters) Emergency rescue personnel attend to the scene where a building has collapsed in Antwerp, Belgium January 15, 2018 in this picture taken from social media. (Photo via Reuters)

Two people were killed and 14 injured when an explosion in the Belgian city of Antwerp destroyed three buildings.

Police said two bodies were found under the debris on Tuesday following the blast on Monday evening. Five people were seriously injured and another was in a critical condition after the explosion in a part of the city where many students live.

Police said an investigation was underway into the cause of the blast. They have excluded it being the result of an attack. Belgian media said it was likely to have been a gas explosion.

Belgium has been on high alert since deadly suicide bombings in 2016 and a wave of Islamist attacks across Europe.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App