5.7 quake rocks Philippines

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked the Philippines today, the US Geological Survey said, sending people running out of buildings in the capital Manila. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which the USGS said struck at 3:08 pm (0708 GMT) just off the southern coast of the main Philippine island of Luzon, about 110 kilometres (68 miles) south of Manila.

AFP reporters saw people running out of office buildings in Manila’s financial district, while local television network ABS-CBN broadcast live footage of frightened commuters fleeing the passenger terminal at the port of Batangas, near the epicentre.

