Six kids presumed dead in house fire; Mom and 3 kids injured

The search for bodies is expected to be slow at a fire-ravaged home in northeast Baltimore where six children were presumed dead, a fire official said Thursday. The children’s mother and three other children survived the fire, but were hospitalized, fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark said.

“We will be going through the debris,” Clark said. “It’s going to be a very, very slow process.” Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home when they answered the call about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and they attacked the blaze from outside, Clark said.

“The building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene,” he said. The third floor collapsed and the second floor partially collapsed. The children presumed dead are two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11, Clark said. One body has been found at the home.

The children’s mother and two boys, ages 4 and 5, are in critical condition at a hospital and their 8-year-old sister may soon be released from the hospital. The 8-year-old girl helped rescue her younger brothers, Clark said.

William Malone said all nine are his children with Katie Malone, who’s a staff member for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district office. William Malone told The Associated Press that he was not home at the time of the fire because he was at work for a restaurant. He said one of the three children taken to the hospital after the blaze has since been released.

“I’m still in shock to be honest,” said Malone, who was reached by phone at a relative’s home. He said he doesn’t know what may have caused the fire. Cummings said Katie Malone has worked as a special assistant in his Catonsville office for nearly 11 years.

“My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all. I again ask for your prayers,” Cummings said in a statement. Neighbor Robert Spencer said he looked out his window to see the house across the street in flames.

“The flames was coming out on every side, and that’s when the mother was coming around the side of the house,” Spencer said. “I heard the kids crying. My daughter heard them. They said: `Help, help,” and you know, couldn’t save them, couldn’t save them,” he said. “There was just too much fire there.”