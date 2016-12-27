Afghanistan concerned over Afghan-centered summit in Russia

Latest News
The Afghan government has expressed its concern over a high-level tripartite meeting taking place in Moscow between representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan to discuss Afghan issues, excluding Afghanistan among the invitees.

By: AP | Kabul | Published:December 27, 2016 2:36 pm
Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistans President Ashraf Ghani greet the delegates during the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference, in Amritsar on Sunday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore(PTI12_4_2016_000025A) Afghanistan is expressing concern over a high-level tripartite meeting taking place to discuss Afghan issues, excluding Afghan representatives. (Source: PTI Photo)

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said today that that his government was not invited and hasn’t been briefed on the agenda. Mostaghni said this approach, regardless of the good intentions of the participants, could not help the situation in Afghanistan.

