4 killed in boat capsize in China

Representational Image (Source: AP photo) Representational Image (Source: AP photo)

At least four persons were killed and three others injured after their ferry boat overturned in eastern China’s Anhui province, officials said today.

The boat, carrying 39 farmers on board, overturned on a river in Mengji Township of Huoqiu County yesterday.

The three injured are now in stable condition. The other 32 people have been saved. The county dispatched more than 400 people to participate in the rescue operation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The driver of the boat, surnamed Wang, has been taken into police custody, the report said.

