  32 killed in Saudi coalition airstrikes in Yemen

The attack took place near the area of Hais, a battleground between the rebels and forces fighting on behalf of deposed Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

By: IANS | Sanaa | Published: December 26, 2017 9:12 am
32 killed in Saudi coalition airstrikes in Yemen A man inspects the rubble of a Houthi-held detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo)
At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed Monday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of al-Hudaydah and Damar.

Eleven died in the town of Aser, near Sanaa, eyewitnesses told Efe. The bombs destroyed a house located behind the town’s Egyptian Cemetery, killing nine people inside as well as two passers-by, according to the witnesses.

Al Masira television, controlled by Houthi rebels, reported that nine people were killed in two airstrikes that targeted a bus in al-Jerahi, a town in the western province of al-Hudaydah.

The attack took place near the area of Hais, a battleground between the rebels and forces fighting on behalf of deposed Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saba news agency, which is also in rebel hands, said that eight other civilians perished when bombs fell on a farm in al-Hudaydah.

Four people were killed and 55 others wounded in airstrikes at a customs headquarters in Damar province, Saba reported.

