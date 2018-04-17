2018 Pulitzer Prize: The Washington Post awarded for Roy Moore investigation, reporting on Russian interference

The staff of The Washington Post gather in their news room after winning two Pulitzer Prizes, Monday in Washington. (Source: AP Photo) The staff of The Washington Post gather in their news room after winning two Pulitzer Prizes, Monday in Washington. (Source: AP Photo)

American daily The Washington Post bagged the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for its investigative reporting on US Senate candidate Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct. It also shared the prize for national reporting on alleged Russian interference in the US election that witnessed Republican candidate Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

While the Roy Moore scandal led to a huge public outcry after it was revealed that the senate candidate sought sexual favour from under-aged females, Russia’s alleged interference in the US presidential elections incensed an unprecedented political debate about a foreign power interfering in elections on US soil.

Popularly known as The Post, the newspaper first reported in the summer of 2016 that Russian agents have been involved in the hacking of Democratic National Committee. In a 7,000-word article, drawing on months of extensive reporting and interviews with as many as three dozen officials, readers were given an inside-view into US government’s decision-making response to Russia’s alleged interference.

Also, the newspaper’s reporter John Woodrow Cox was the 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist for feature writing, and non-fiction book critic Carlos Lozada ended up being Pulitzer Prize finalist for criticism.

