2000-year-old city found in China

The site of an ancient settlement in Shenyang, capital of China’s northeastern Liaoning Province, has been confirmed as dating back more than 2,000 years, the city cultural relics and archaeology institute said on Sunday.

The institute started work on Qingzhuangzi City in the Hunnan District of Shenyang in July 2016. So far, about 500 square meters have been excavated. Archaeologists have found the remains of houses, cellars, ash pits, and tombs.

Pottery, bronzeware, ironware and stoneware have been unearthed at the site, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Archaeologists said Qingzhuangzi had a long history of human habitation from the Bronze Age to the Han Dynasty (202 BC – 220 AD).