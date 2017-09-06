2 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali when convoy hits explosives

A UN official said the peacekeepers were Chadian (Google Maps) A UN official said the peacekeepers were Chadian (Google Maps)

The United Nations mission in Mali said two peacekeepers were killed and two others seriously injured when a convoy hit a mine in the northern Kidal region. The mission said in a statement yesterday that the two injured peacekeepers were immediately evacuated after their vehicles hit the explosives about 15 kilometers (9 miles) outside Aguelhok.

A UN official said the peacekeepers were Chadian. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press on the matter. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and reiterated that attacks on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali is the deadliest of the UN’s 16 global peacekeeping operations. Unidentified gunmen last month attacked the UN peacekeeping headquarters in Timbuktu, killing at least seven people and injuring others.

