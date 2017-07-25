Two hurricanes, tropical storm in Pacific far off Mexico coast

Former Tropical Storm Irwin grew into a Category 1 hurricane overnight with winds of 75 mph (120 kph). (Source: Google Map) Former Tropical Storm Irwin grew into a Category 1 hurricane overnight with winds of 75 mph (120 kph). (Source: Google Map)

Two hurricanes and a tropical storm are moving through the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say none is an immediate threat to land. The US National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Its center is about 360 miles (575 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, and it is heading west-northwest at 10 mph (16 kph).

It is expected to continue picking up strength and become a major hurricane. Former Tropical Storm Irwin grew into a Category 1 hurricane overnight with winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It too is headed away from land. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Greg is even farther out in the Pacific. No coastal warnings or watches were in effect today.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App