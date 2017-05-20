Pakistan: 14 injured in grenade attack

Latest News
The series of hand grenade attacks occurred in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering Mohmand agency, police said

By: PTI | Peshawar | Updated: May 20, 2017 3:59 pm
Unidentified assailants today threw grenades at four houses and a school in a series of attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern region, injuring 14 people, including five women and a child. The series of hand grenade attacks occurred in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering Mohmand agency, police said.

Four houses and a school were attacked by unidentified people. Five women and a child injured in attack on a house in mosul village of Mohmand Agency. The injured also included the security guard of a primary school in Shabqadar tehsil. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

