120 school children fell sick in China due to food poisoning

Representational Image/ Reuters Representational Image/ Reuters

As many as 120 children in three kindergartens fell ill due to food poisoning in east China’s Jiangxi Province, officials said Wednesday. The Nanchang educational department confirmed Wednesday that the provincial children’s hospital has given medical examination to the 120 children.

Among them, 36 children have been hospitalised, 62 put under medical observation and 22 discharged, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The children showed symptoms such as vomiting and abdominal pains after they returned home yesterday afternoon.

The municipal health and educational departments are working with the local food and drug authority and police to probe into the incident, the report said.

